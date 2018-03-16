Parents reeling over Babies 'R' Us closures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- New and expecting parents are still reeling at the news that all Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us stores will be closing.

Before the closures started, most families could find a store within close range. Once Toys ‘R’ Us is gone, families can visit their competitor Buy Buy Baby, but the closest one is in Encinitas.

Parents with younger children also have concerns. Liliana Hatoum’s baby boy is only one month old and she still has a bunch of gift cards. Toys ‘R' Us told USA Today they’re only going to honor gift cards for 30 days.

If people don’t use them quickly, there may not by much left on the shelves. Gift cards sold in California can’t expire or charge a service fee.

California law also requires merchants to provide cash back to the purchaser or holder of any gift card with a balance less than $10.