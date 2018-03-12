Parents of Midway shooting victim describe son's life, violent murder

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two weeks after their son was murdered, the parents of Alexander Mazin spoke to 10News for the first time about the brutal attack.

Penelope and Jeffrey Mazin say their son left for the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Midway Dr. Around 9a.m. on Feb. 25, 2018.

“I said 'I love you' and I kissed him on his little fuzzy beard,” remembered his mom, “and he walked out the door. I’m glad I saw him that morning.”

He was scheduled to meet with his dad at noon but by 12:05, his parents were already worried. He was never late.

They started calling hospitals and police stations. Little did they know, officers were already searching for them.

“Two plainclothes detectives in black cars pulled up and my heart sunk because I knew right then and there something horrible must have happened,” said Jeffrey.

The suspect has been identified as Ernesto Castellanos.

The Mazins say, Castellanos been in a previous relationship with their son’s girlfriend.

They say, Alexander had been dating the woman for about three months but kept their relationship somewhat private.

There were warning signs. Two weeks before the murder, they say Castellanos had attacked the woman while she was working out with Mazin at a 24 Hour Fitness.

Castellanos’ whereabouts are unknown. The Mazins say, police believe he may have fled to Mexico.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anonymous tips can be made to San Diego Crime Stoppers.