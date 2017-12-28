Parents: Frog Park dangerous for kids, families

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Parents in North Park say they're fed up with the conditions of a community park known as Frog Park.

Several parents say the park is being taken over by homeless who use drugs and leave paraphernalia behind.

One parent told 10News her husband found a man lighting a pipe in the bathroom. A city employee, who did not want to go on camera, said they found a gun in the restroom. Another person said they found a machete, needles and human feces in the children's sandbox.

Parents say they're worried that the city isn't doing anything to keep the illegal activity away from their children.

10News reached out to the city and they responded with the following statement: