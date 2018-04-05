Palomar Medical Center marks child abuse, sexual assault awareness with 891 pinwheels

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - April is Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness month in America.

To mark the importance of the issue, Palomar Medical Center in Escondido placed 891 pinwheels outside their facility. Each pinwheel represents a child abuse or sexual assault survivor interviewed by the hospital's Forensic Health Services department in 2017.

Centers around the country have placed pinwheels at their locations to bring awareness to the issue.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available by phone 800-656-HOPE and online here.