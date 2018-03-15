Pacific Trails Middle School student Kevin Luo wins 2018 countywide spelling bee

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Pacific Trails Middle School student Kevin Luo has been crowned the winner of the 2018 countywide spelling bee.

The 8th grader won the bee at 12:30 p.m. after a grueling three and a half hours of spelling.

This year's winning word was gradine, which is "a low step or ledge, especially one at the back of an altar."

Last year's winner was also from Pacific Trails Middle School. Yash Hande advanced to the 90th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. Although he spelled several words correctly, Yash didn't advance to the finals due to his score on the written test.

Watch the entire bee in the player below: