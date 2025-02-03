Pacific Coast Highway reopens nearly 1 month since devastating Palisades Fire

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (CNS) - Pacific Coast Highway, which has been largely off limits since the Palisades Fire erupted on Jan. 7, finally reopened Monday between the McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu.

Traffic began flowing on the stretch around 8 a.m. Monday, with only one lane in each direction and speed limited to 25 mph, according to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office.

Returning residents and authorized contractors in the Palisades Fire burn area still must obtain access passes, which are now being distributed by law enforcement at the parking structure of the Disaster Recovery Center in West Los Angeles, 10850 Pico Blvd. Passes can be obtained daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Red Cross will be stationed at the Pacific Palisades Recreation Center Monday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to distribute PPE to residents.

Amid a disagreement among local officials, plans to remove all checkpoints for access to the Palisades community along Pacific Coast Highway on Sunday were delayed until Monday, with Los Angeles police transferring responsibility for patrolling the area to the California Highway Patrol and the National Guard, Bass announced.

The change was made to allow the Los Angeles Police Department to increase its service citywide while also keeping the Palisades area secure, Bass said late Saturday, citing an agreement with Gov. Gavin Newson to relieve the LAPD, which has been on Tactical Alert since fires erupted in the area on Jan. 7.

"I am grateful to Governor Newsom for his continued partnership as we respond to this unprecedented disaster," Bass said in the late Saturday announcement. "We continue to adapt in real time to this dynamic situation. This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across L.A. has been impacted for nearly one month. My priority continues to be rebuilding the Palisades as rapidly and safely as possible."

Los Angeles County, however, reopened access to Malibu and unincorporated portions of PCH at 8 a.m. Sunday. The highway was reopened Sunday from the Ventura County line to Coastline Drive.

County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath expressed frustration with the delay on the part of the city.

"Tonight's announcement from the city of Los Angeles comes as a surprise," Horvath said in a statement late Saturday. "Los Angeles County will continue with the plan agreed upon by LASD, LAPD, CHP, and Caltrans, and will reopen Malibu and unincorporated portions of PCH tomorrow Sunday, February 2 at 8 a.m.

"The Carbon Beach checkpoint will no longer be active, and PCH will be open one lane in each direction from the Ventura County line through the checkpoint to be determined in and by the city of Los Angeles."

Horvath said the county was ready to reopen its portion of the roadway on Saturday, but pushed it back until Sunday to align with the city, only then to have the city delay its reopening to Monday.

"I want to reiterate that this opening is for residents and their families to resume their lives, and local only traffic is highly encouraged. With reduced lanes and speeds, it will be slow," Horvath said. "The sheriff's department will be at elevated staffing with highly visible patrols along PCH and into neighborhoods.

"We will protect our communities from anyone seeking to prey on them with every resource at our disposal."

Under the revised plan announced by Bass:

-- Checkpoints and proof-of-residence or entry passes will still be required to enter the Palisades

-- Contractors are allowed in the fire area, but will be required to provide identification and proof that they have been hired by specific residents within the impacted areas

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area if possible as extreme congestion is expected, and to be mindful of the active construction zone with trucks moving in and out of the area.

Restricting access to one lane in each direction and reduced speeds will allow cleanup and utility repairs to continue, according to Horvath's office.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard remains closed from PCH to Grand View Drive.

People entering the burn zones were also urged to wear masks and protect themselves from health hazards.

Updates on road closures countywide can be found at pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures. Additional information is also available at lacity.gov.

