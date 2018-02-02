Overnight construction keeping people up in University City

(KGTV) - Neighbors who live near the more than $2 billion of construction is going on in University City say it’s costing them Z’s.

Jackie and Ben Spada are expecting to not sleep when they welcome their newborn later this year, but they have been stirred up for almost two weeks straight by late night construction sounds.

“Imagine somebody tapping on your front door from 2 a.m. to 3:45 a.m. again and again,” said Ben Spada

The Spada’s say others have complained about the noises on a neighborhood social media page.

10News reached out to the San Diego Association of Governments via phone and email, but they have not provided a comment.

SANDAG officials have previously said short term pains are worth the success of the projects.