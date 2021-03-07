Newsom recall organizers have 'more than enough' signatures to qualify for special election; backers want more

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Organizers of the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom say they have "more than enough" signatures to qualify for a special election.

Backers of the “Recall Gavin 2020” campaign say they have so far collected 1,950,000 signatures. Their goal is to collect 2 million.

“That is more than enough to be able to have this initiative qualify for a special election later this year to let the people finally decide who and what is going to happen with the fate and the future of California Gavin Newsom,” organizers said at the conference.

“We are still setting our sites on getting an additional number of signatures in order to bridge that 2 million mark and we’re excited and hopeful that we’re going to have that in the time we have left,” they continued.

Supporters of the effort have until March 10 to gather signatures, and until 5 p.m. on March 17 to turn them in.

At least 1.6 million signatures were gathered by volunteers.

“This is not one group doing it. It’s all 58 counties participating in a process to exercise our constitutional right to recall the governor of California.”

The group currently has 5,000 to 10,000 volunteers gathering signatures on a daily basis.

“One thing we to let everyone know here, and especially to the politicians across the street and the lobbyists who have destroyed California, the dream for so many decades and generations now that your game is over. We’re done with politics as we know it. From now on, the people are in charge of California.”

Former San Diego Mayor and current gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer responded to the announcement Sunday.

This historic recall movement is becoming a reality because millions of Californians are ready for change and making their voices heard. It's time to turn the page on the failures of Gavin Newsom's incompetent administration. When I am Governor we will begin the California Comeback to reopen schools, tackle homelessness, and empower businesses to create good-paying jobs across our state.

