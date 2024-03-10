`Oppenheimer' Brings Leading 13 Nominations into Sunday's Oscars

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "Oppenheimer" will look to cap its remarkable run through the Hollywood awards season Sunday when it brings a leading 13 Academy Award nominations into the 96th Oscar presentations.

The story of atomic bomb mastermind J. Robert Oppenheimer is nominated in most of the major categories, including best picture, best actor (Cillian Murphy), best director (Christopher Nolan) and best supporting actor and supporting actress (Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt).

The Frankenstein-esque "Poor Things" enters Sunday's ceremony with the next-most nominations at 11, followed by "Killers of the Flower Moon" with 10 and "Barbie" with eight.

Sunday's ceremony from the Dolby Theatre will begin at 4 p.m. -- an hour earlier than its traditional start time -- and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, taking his fourth turn as emcee of Hollywood's glitziest event.

The show will also feature a boatload of A-List presenters -- and, for the first time since 2009, use a format in which five previous acting winners will introduce this year's acting nominees.

Emily Blunt, America Ferrera, Charlize Theron and Ben Kingsley were among the latest group of presenters announced -- joining the likes of Steven Spielberg, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, Brendan Fraser, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Keaton, Jennifer Lawrence, Rita Moreno, Octavia Spencer and more.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are set to perform their Grammy- winning and Oscar-nominated original song "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" during the ceremony. In addition, the song " I'm Just Ken," also from "Barbie," will be performed by Gosling and Mark Ronson.

The show will air on ABC, abc.com, the ABC app and a variety of streaming platforms.

Joining "Oppenheimer" in the best picture category are "American Fiction"; "Anatomy of a Fall"; "Barbie"; "The Holdovers"; "Killers of the Flower Moon"; "Maestro"; "Past Lives"; "Poor Things" and "The Zone of Interest."

Best picture is the only one of the academy's 23 categories with 10 nominees. All the others have five apiece.

The record for most Oscar wins by a film is 11, a mark that "Oppenheimer" could break and "Poor Things" could tie on Sunday -- though each outcome would seem a longshot. The three films to win 11 Oscars were "Ben- Hur" in 1959 (from 12 nominations), "Titanic" in 1997 (from 14 nods) and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" in 2003 (winning in all 11 of its nominations.).

Joining Murphy in the best actor category are Bradley Cooper in "Maestro"; Colman Domingo in "Rustin"; Paul Giamatti in "The Holdovers" and Jeffrey Wright in "American Fiction."

Murphy has already won a Golden Globe (for actor in a drama) and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his "Oppenheimer" role, and would figure to be the favorite Sunday -- though Giamatti could pull an upset, having won a Globe for actor in a comedy as well as a Critics Choice Award.

In the earlier major awards shows this year, "Oppenheimer" was the dominant film, capturing five Golden Globes, three SAG Awards and eight Critics Choice Awards, as well as honors from the Producers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America.

Sunday's nominees for best actress are Annette Bening in "Nyad"; Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon"; Sandra Huller in "Anatomy of a Fall"; Carey Mulligan in "Maestro"; and Emma Stone in "Poor Things."

Stone won the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy for her work, along with the Critics Choice prize for best actress. Gladstone won the Globe for best actress in a drama film and the SAG Award for female actor in a leading role.

Joining Nolan in the director's category are Justine Triet for "Anatomy of a Fall"; Martin Scorsese for "Killers of the Flower Moon"; Yorgos Lanthimos for "Poor Things" and Jonathan Glazer for "The Zone of Interest."

Scorsese's nomination marks the 10th of his career, moving him past Spielberg for most by a living director. (The late William Wyler had 12 nods, including three wins.) Of his nine previous nods, Scorsese won just once, for 2006's "The Departed."

"Killers" -- a tale of the discovery of oil on Osage tribal land in the 1920s and the greed-driven murders of Osage people that followed -- also made Oscar history with Gladstone becoming the first Native American to capture a nomination in an acting category.

In the best supporting actor category, Downey will be looking to add to his earlier hardware haul at the Globes and SAG Awards. Joining him are Sterling K. Brown in "American Fiction"; Robert De Niro in "Killers of the Flower Moon"; Ryan Gosling in "Barbie" and Mark Ruffalo in "Poor Things."

Joining Blunt in the best supporting actress competition are Danielle Brooks in "The Color Purple"; Ferrera in "Barbie"; Jodie Foster in "Nyad" and Da'vine Joy Randolph in "The Holdovers."

"Barbie" director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie are two of the most noteworthy snubs in these Oscars -- failing to capture nods for best director and best actress, respectively, despite the box-office bonanza that "Barbie" reaped over the summer of 2023.

However, Gerwig did take a nomination for best adapted screenplay along with her co-writer, Noah Baumbach.

Besides its five nominations for picture, actor, director and supporting actor and supporting actress, "Oppenheimer" drew nods for cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, sound and adapted screenplay.

In addition to its best picture, actress, supporting actor and directing nods, "Poor Things" will compete for cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design and adapted screenplay.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" also has nominations for cinematography, costume design, film editing, original score, original song and production design.

Here is a complete list of the nominees:

Best picture

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper in "Maestro"

Colman Domingo in "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti in "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright in "American Fiction"

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown in "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr. in "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling in "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo in "Poor Things"

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Annette Bening in "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller in "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan in "Maestro"

Emma Stone in "Poor Things"

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt in "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks in "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera in "Barbie"

Jodie Foster in "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in "The Holdovers"

Best animated feature film of the year

"The Boy and the Heron" / Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

"Elemental" / Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

"Nimona" / Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

"Robot Dreams" / Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" / Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Achievement in cinematography

"El Conde" / Edward Lachman

"Killers of the Flower Moon" / Rodrigo Prieto

"Maestro" / Matthew Libatique

"Oppenheimer" / Hoyte van Hoytema

"Poor Things" / Robbie Ryan

Achievement in costume design

"Barbie" / Jacqueline Durran

"Killers of the Flower Moon" / Jacqueline West

"Napoleon" / Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

"Oppenheimer" / Ellen Mirojnick

"Poor Things" / Holly Waddington

Achievement in directing

"Anatomy of a Fall" / Justine Triet

"Killers of the Flower Moon" / Martin Scorsese

"Oppenheimer" / Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things" / Yorgos Lanthimos

"The Zone of Interest" / Jonathan Glazer

Best documentary feature film

"Bobi Wine: The People's President" / Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

"The Eternal Memory" / Nominees to be determined

"Four Daughters" / Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

"To Kill a Tiger" / Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

"20 Days in Mariupol" / Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Best documentary short film

"The ABCs of Book Banning" / Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

``The Barber of Little Rock" / John Hoffman and Christine Turner

``Island in Between" / S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

``The Last Repair Shop" / Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

``Nai Nai & Wai Pó" / Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Achievement in film editing

``Anatomy of a Fall" / Laurent Sénéchal

``The Holdovers" / Kevin Tent

``Killers of the Flower Moon" / Thelma Schoonmaker

``Oppenheimer" / Jennifer Lame

``Poor Things" / Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best international feature film

``Io Capitano" / Italy

``Perfect Days" / Japan

``Society of the Snow" / Spain

``The Teachers' Lounge" / Germany

``The Zone of Interest" / United Kingdom

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

``Golda" / Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

``Maestro" / Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

``Oppenheimer" / Luisa Abel

``Poor Things" / Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

``Society of the Snow" / Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

``American Fiction" / Laura Karpman

``Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" / John Williams

``Killers of the Flower Moon" / Robbie Robertson

``Oppenheimer" / Ludwig Goransson

``Poor Things" / Jerskin Fendrix

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

``The Fire Inside" from ``Flamin' Hot" / Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

``I'm Just Ken" from ``Barbie" / Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

``It Never Went Away" from ``American Symphony" / Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

``Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from ``Killers of the Flower Moon" / Music and Lyric by Scott George

``What Was I Made For?" from ``Barbie"/ Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Achievement in production design

``Barbie" / Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

``Killers of the Flower Moon" / Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

``Napoleon" / Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

``Oppenheimer" / Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

``Poor Things" / Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best animated short film

``Letter to a Pig" / Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

``Ninety-Five Senses" / Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

``Our Uniform" Yegane Moghaddam

``Pachyderme" / Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

``WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" / Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Best live action short film

``The After" / Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

``Invincible" / Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

``Knight of Fortune" / Lasse Lyskj*r Noer and Christian Norlyk

``Red, White and Blue" / Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

``The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" / Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Achievement in sound

``The Creator" / Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

``Maestro" / Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

``Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" / Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

``Oppenheimer" / Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

``The Zone of Interest" / Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Achievement in visual effects

``The Creator" / Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

``Godzilla Minus One" / Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

``Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" / Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

``Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" / Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

``Napoleon" / Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Adapted screenplay

``American Fiction" / Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

``Barbie" / Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

``Oppenheimer" / Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

``Poor Things" / Screenplay by Tony McNamara

``The Zone of Interest" / Written by Jonathan Glazer

Original screenplay

``Anatomy of a Fall" / Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

``The Holdovers" / Written by David Hemingson

``Maestro" / Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

``May December" / Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

``Past Lives" / Written by Celine Song

