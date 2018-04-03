One person shot in National City, deputies investigating

Zac Self
4:58 PM, Apr 2, 2018
1 hour ago

Deputies are on scene after a shooting in National City Monday evening. According to deputies, the shooting happened on the 2300 block of Prospect Street near Lincoln Acres School. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Deputies are on scene after a shooting in National City Monday evening.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Deputies are on scene after a shooting in National City Monday evening.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Deputies are on scene after a shooting in National City Monday evening.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Deputies are on scene after a shooting in National City Monday evening.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Deputies are on scene after a shooting in National City Monday evening.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Deputies are on scene after a shooting in National City Monday evening.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Deputies are on scene after a shooting in National City Monday evening.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Deputies are on scene after a shooting in National City Monday evening.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Deputies are on scene after a shooting in National City Monday evening.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Deputies are on scene after a shooting in National City Monday evening.

According to deputies, the shooting happened on the 2300 block of Prospect Street near Lincoln Acres School. 

Authorities confirmed that one person was shot and the suspect is on the loose but were unable to give further details. 

The area remains closed off following the shooting as deputies sweep the area for the suspect. 

Sky10 is on scene. Watch live video in the player below: 

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top