One person shot in National City, deputies investigating

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Deputies are on scene after a shooting in National City Monday evening.

According to deputies, the shooting happened on the 2300 block of Prospect Street near Lincoln Acres School.

Authorities confirmed that one person was shot and the suspect is on the loose but were unable to give further details.

The area remains closed off following the shooting as deputies sweep the area for the suspect.

