One missing after Texas chemical plant explodes

CRESSON, Texas -- One worker is unaccounted for and two others have been injured after an explosion at a chemical plant in Texas, according to ABC News.

Investigators said Thursday that they believe the explosion was caused by a worker dragging his foot along the factory floor.

A total of nine emergency-rescue and fire departments responded to the massive fire at Tri-Chem Industries plant, which is located about 50 miles southwest of Dallas.

Crews were eventually evacuated from the vicinity due to the risk of another explosion and possible exposure to dangerous chemicals.