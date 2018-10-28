One injured in South Bay cannabis oil explosion

SAN DIEGO (KGTV and CNS) - One person was seriously hurt in an explosion during a cannabis oil extraction operation in the South Bay, police say.

According to police, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at a house near the intersection of Lieder Drive and Green Bay Street.

One person was severely burned and was rushed to the hospital as a result of the explosion. The person hasn't been identified and it's not immediately clear if any arrests are being made.