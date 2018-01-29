One dead after RV fire breaks out in Descanso Monday afternoon

DESCANSO, Calif. -- One person has died after an RV fire broke out in Descanso Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The fire broke out on 23449 Trappers Hollow. Cal Fire responded quickly due to windy, dry conditions and fear that the fire may spread quickly.

At this time, it’s unknown what caused the fire.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO Crews are at scene of a fully involved RV fire in the 23000 block of Trappers Hollow Rd in Descaso. There is one civilian burn injury and PIO is enroute #TrapperIC pic.twitter.com/7QgOQKeIp2 — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 29, 2018

