One dead after RV fire breaks out in Descanso Monday afternoon

Zac Self
3:18 PM, Jan 29, 2018
DESCANSO, Calif. -- One person has died after an RV fire broke out in Descanso Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. 

The fire broke out on 23449 Trappers Hollow. Cal Fire responded quickly due to windy, dry conditions and fear that the fire may spread quickly.

At this time, it’s unknown what caused the fire.

 

