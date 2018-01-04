One dead amid multi-state E. coli outbreak that could be tied to romaine lettuce

Authorities in the United States are continuing their investigation of a deadly multi-state E. coli outbreak that could be tied to romaine lettuce.

17 people across 13 states have been diagnosed with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, according to ABC News.

So far, illnesses have been reported in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.

Five people have been hospitalized, including one person who died from the Illness.

Canadian authorities are also investigating an E. coli outbreak that has so far been reported in five provinces. So far, 41 cases of the illness have been reported in Canada.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told ABC News that they are collecting information to determine whether those sickened had a food item in common.

Consumer reports experts are cautioning consumers to avoid romaine lettuce until the source of the outbreak has been discovered.