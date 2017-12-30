One dead after two-car crash in Carlsbad neighborhood

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Carlsbad Saturday.

Carlsbad police received the call of the collision just after 11 a.m. Officers arrived in the 7300 block of Alicante Road to the scene of the crash. Both drivers were still in their vehicles.

Officers said both vehicles had extensive damage.

Carlsbad Fire crews arrived and provided life-saving aid to one of the drivers before she ultimately died at the scene as result of her injuries. Authorities did not release her name but said she was a 55-year-old woman from Carlsbad.

The second driver, identified as a 73-year-old woman from Carlsbad, was brought to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Traffic investigators were still at the scene as of 1:30 p.m. investigating. The cause of the crash was not clear.