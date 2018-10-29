SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One person is dead following a shooting at a Midway-area adult store, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 3600 block of Midway Drive at Kemper Street, near the back of the Home Depot.

The identity of the victim and the details surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

Traffic backed up in the area during the investigation.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.