One dead after fire erupts at Mira Mesa home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One person has died after a house fire in Mira Mesa early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out on the 10900 block of Westmore Circle, quickly engulfing the home in flames early Christmas Eve.

BREAKING: Fire officials say one person found dead in the home in Mira Mesa. — Laura Acevedo (@10NewsAcevedo) December 24, 2017

Neighbors describe hearing a loud explosion before seeing flames.

Firefighters say following the fire, four of the five people inside the home were accounted for.

The fifth person was later found dead inside the home, according to authorities.

Firefighters described having a difficult time entering the home. "A lot of the windows in this structure were boarded up. When crews pulled up to the front door was padlock shut from the outside," said San Diego Fire Battalion Chief John Fisher.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.