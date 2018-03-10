Officers shot, one fatally, in Los Angeles-area standoff

POMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Southern California officer was fatally shot and another officer hospitalized during a standoff with an armed suspect Friday.

The officers, whose identities have not been released, were reportedly responding to a barricaded suspect at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Palomares Street, according to ABC-affiliate KABC.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive," Police Chief Michael Olivieri said on Twitter. "The second officer is in stable condition."

The officer's body will be escorted to the Los Angeles Coroner's Officer Saturday by officers from Pomona, San Gabriel Valley and the Inland Empire.

The shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday, though the standoff was ongoing as of 5 a.m. Saturday.