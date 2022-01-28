Offender convicted of sexually assaulting girl, 10, to serve sentence in juvenile facility

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) — An offender convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl will serve a sentence in a youth facility in Los Angeles County, despite being 26 years old, according to KABC.

The station reported that Hannah Tubbs, who identifies as a transgender female, admitted to the sexual assault in a Denny’s restroom in Palmdale that occurred in 2014.

The crime happened just before Tubbs’ 18th birthday. Tubbs remained free until a DNA match, KABC reported.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the case was never transferred to adult court due to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s policy that juveniles won’t be prosecuted as adults.

A judge has since sentenced Tubbs to two years in a juvenile Facility. Tubbs also will not be required to register as a sex offender due to the case remaining in juvenile court.

Following the sentencing, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger took to social media to express her dismay.

“The outcome of the Tubbs case is unsatisfactory. To carry out justice, all of the oars of the criminal justice system must be rowing in the same direction. Today, that simply didn’t happen,” Barger said.

Read the full statement below: