Oceanside police searching for missing 84-year-old man

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police in Oceanside are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 84-year-old man.

According to police, 84-year-old Daniel Simpson went missing from Oceanside around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say there have been possible sightings of Simpson in Fallbrook and San Marcos.

Simpson has gray hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen driving a white 2007 Dodge Caliber with a Florida license plate number Y80JKB.

Anyone with information on Simpson’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4911.