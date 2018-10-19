Oceanside Police search for missing man

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - The Oceanside Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday to find a missing man.

Richard Teller, 80, was last seen at his home Thursday night at 10 pm.

Police said Teller suffers from health conditions that require medication, which he does not have with him.

Teller is believed to be driving a black 2006 Cadillac CTS with a California license plate of 5YDG829.

Police said Teller is white, 5’9”, 190 pounds, with short gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Oceanside Police at 760-435-4900.