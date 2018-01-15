Oceanside officer returns to work after being run down

OCEANSIDE, Calif. --  An Oceanside police officer who was run down while on duty is returning to work Monday.

Officer Brad Hunter, a 29-year veteran, was conducting a routine traffic stop in June when he was hit.

Hunter says he has healed after suffering numerous broken bones and severe head trauma.

Hunter thanked his wife Vanessa for standing by his side and says his thoughts and prayers are with officers who don’t make it home.

The driver who hit Hunter, Roberto Flores, was sentenced to 29 years in prison.

