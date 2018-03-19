Oceanside man sentenced for kidnapping, killing baby

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- An Oceanside man convicted of kidnapping and killing a 3-week-old baby girl and trying to kill the infant’s parents and uncle was sentenced to nearly 142 years to life in prison.

Anthony Ray McCall, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping, along with four counts of attempted murder on March 2.

A jury in Long Beach deliberated for less than three hours before returning with a verdict.

A co-defendant in the case, Giseleangelique Rene D'Milian, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for the murder of Eliza De La Cruz as well as for the attempted murders of the infant’s father and uncle.

The woman was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Eliza’s body was found in a San Diego trash bin in 2015.

Eliza’s mother said during testimony that she pleaded with McCall not to take her baby. "I couldn't do anything to stop him," Honorato said. She said she could hear the voice of a woman telling her daughter, "I'm your new mommy."

She said the voice was the same as the woman who offered her a ride home earlier in the day.

A third defendant, Todd Damon Boudreaux, 46 pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in October of 2016 and was sentenced to time served.