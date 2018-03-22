Oceanside lifeguards to receive Medal of Valor

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Five Oceanside lifeguards will receive the Medal of Valor for saving a man buried in rocks on the Del Mar Jetty last October.

On October 7, 2017, the lifeguards received a call about someone stranded after his vessel capsized due to a wave.

When lifeguards arrived, they found the watercraft upside down on the rocks but were unable to locate the man.

After more lifeguards were called to the scene, they found the operator of the vessel buried in the rocks.

Lifeguards worked quickly to free the man due to the impact of the relentless surf. More rescue units from the Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Police Department were called to the scene and eventually freed the man.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.