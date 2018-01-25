Oceanside City Council appoints former city manager Peter Weiss as mayor

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- The City of Oceanside appointed a new mayor Wednesday night.

The City Council appointed former city manager Peter Weiss to be mayor.

When the announcement was made, those in the room gasped in surprise. Weis was not present at the meeting for the announcement.

The news comes after former Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood announced his resignation effective January 1.

"I have made the difficult decision to resign my position as Mayor of Oceanside," Wood's letter to City Clerk Zack Beck stated. "I want to thank all of my supporters, my friends and most importantly, my family, for all of their love and support through this untimely event in my life.”

"It has been such an honor to serve the City that I have lived in for over 65 years; as a Police Officer, a Councilmember and Mayor."

Wood briefly returned to work after a stroke in the spring of 2017. Wood served as Mayor of Oceanside for 13 years.

