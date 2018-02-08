Ocean Beach residents concerned building may fall into the ocean

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An Ocean Beach man is concerned that his apartment building may be swallowed by the Pacific Ocean tides.

"It's an empty space that goes from where we're standing, all the way up to the face of the building," said Burke Inman.

Inman stood atop a concrete walkway just outside his Ocean Beach apartment at the Silver Spray complex, a historic three-story building dating back to the 1920's.

The building sits on top of a beachside bluff just south of the pier. The concrete path, which shows signs of buckling from above is now blocked off by warning signs placed in the area by the city.

Inman says he’s most concerned about the erosion he discovered beneath the walkway that has created a cave-like space approximately eight-feet high, four-feet wide and 32-feet long right next to his apartment.

"The fact that this entire area is a void underneath there. And it seems to be attached to the building at least on one side. So, if it falls forward, I don't see how it cannot affect the building."

Firefighters inspected the area in February and called out a city geologist.

A man who identified himself as one of the managers of the complex, but asked not to be identified, says he was told by the city that the building is sound.

The city issued the brief statement below regarding the site.

"The City is currently assessing the site to determine the best approach to restore the walkway and the surrounding area. Safety signage has been posted and we will continue to monitor it. We ask that everyone act in accordance with the signage and not enter into the area in question."