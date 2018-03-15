Oak Valley student has unique strategy to prepare for county-wide Spelling Bee

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Oak Valley Middle School 7th Grader, Madhumita Narayan, says she spends up to 2 hours per day practicing for the upcoming County-Wide Spelling Bee.

Her secret? Google.

"I just search for hard spelling word lists and try to memorize a bunch of words," she says.

Words like "translucent," which she spelled correctly to win the school bee earlier this year.

Now, she'll compete against dozens of other students from around the county for a chance to go to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington DC.

Narayan admits she's nervous.

"I'll probably get even more nervous than I already am. A lot of them probably do study more than I do," she says.

Her Humanities teacher disagrees. Dusty Posey has run the bee at Oak Valley for 4 years. She says Narayan is one of the best the school has sent to the county bee.

"She was very calm and collected," says Posey. "The biggest key is to go slowly and not worry about time and just think about it, spell it out in your head and visualize it. You can tell she was doing that. And she seemed to be very confident up there."

Narayan says her love of spelling came from a childhood spent reading and writing. She won her first bee in 4th grade.

"I really enjoy learning new words and their definitions and how to spell them," she says. "When I'm reading any books, I try and go through the words I don't know, and learn their spellings and definitions and their origins."