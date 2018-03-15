Oak Valley student has unique strategy to prepare for county-wide Spelling Bee

Her Humanities teacher disagrees. Dusty Posey has run the bee at Oak Valley for 4 years. She says Narayan is one of the best the school has sent to the county bee.
"She was very calm and collected," says Posey. "The biggest key is to go slowly and not worry about time and just think about it, spell it out in your head and visualize it. You can tell she was doing that. And she seemed to be very confident up there."
Narayan says her love of spelling came from a childhood spent reading and writing. She won her first bee in 4th grade.
"I really enjoy learning new words and their definitions and how to spell them," she says. "When I'm reading any books, I try and go through the words I don't know, and learn their spellings and definitions and their origins."