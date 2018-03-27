Nursing student disappears after telling friends he's going to lunch

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are asking for the public's help searching for a young nursing student they say went missing after telling his friends he was going to lunch.

San Diego Police say 29-year-old Adam Olgiun was last seen leaving a college class at National University in Rancho Bernardo on March 26 around 10:30 a.m.

Olgiun's classmates say he was on break from a class when he said he was going to grab a sandwich and never returned.

Police say Olgiun may have left the school driving his 2013 Subaru Outback with California license plate number 7PRS372.

The vehicle has a green California bare roots sticker on the back window. Olgiun is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 or the SDPD missing person’s unit at 619-531-2277.