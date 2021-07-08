Northern California border with Nevada rocked by earthquake swarm

(KGTV) — More than a dozen earthquakes, including a 5.9 magnitude shakeup, hit the Northern California border with Nevada over the span of about 40 minutes on Thursday.

The swarm of seismic activity was centered near Coleville, Calif., about 107 miles east of Sacramento, and across the state border from Topaz Lake, Nev.

At least 27 earthquakes were recorded between 3:49 p.m. and 5:12 p.m., and ranged from a 5.9 magnitude to a 2.5 magnitude quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No damages were immediately reported, according to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

"Cal OES is actively monitoring the impacts of two earthquakes that occurred in the last few minutes. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred near Markleeville in Alpine County. A minute a minutes later a magnitude 4.8 m quake occurred near Farmington in San Joaquin County," Cal OES wrote on Twitter. "While there are no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, this is a rapidly evolving situation & more details will emerge in the coming hours. We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support to rapidly respond to these earthquakes."

We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support to rapidly respond to these earthquakes — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) July 8, 2021

According to the USGS' "Did You Feel It" responses, the 5.9-magnitude shake was felt as far away as San Francisco, Bakersfield, and Cerritos.