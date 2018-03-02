North Park 7-Eleven assault: Friend says woman pushed to ground by man over movie rental deadline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman was apparently trying to return a Redbox movie rental to beat a late-fee deadline when another movie renter confronted her and threw her to the ground.



According to the victim's best friend, the woman was outside of the 7-Eleven store on 3019 Meade Ave. in North Park on Feb. 15 when the incident occurred.



The friend told 10News the woman had arrived at around 8:53 p.m. and was attempting to return her movie prior to the 9 p.m. deadline when a man she did not know got in line behind her.



RELATED: Surveillance video shows assault at North Park 7-Eleven



According to the friend, the man was also trying to return his rented movie and may have let his impatience get the best of him.



The man, who has not been identified, was seen on surveillance video pushing the woman hard to the ground before leaving the scene.



The victim suffered injuries of unknown severity.



San Diego police did not immediately confirm the friend's information, and they are asking anyone with information on this incident to notify them.



