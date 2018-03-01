Surveillance video shows assault at University Heights 7-Eleven

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police released video Thursday of a random assault outside a University Heights 7-Eleven.

The assault happened February 15 about 9 p.m. at the store on 3019 Meade Ave., police said.

The woman was standing outside the store in front of the Redbox video rental machine when the man walked up behind her.

Surveillance video shows the man push the woman. She fell to the ground and was injured. There's no word on her condition.

The attack appears to be random.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call San Diego Police.