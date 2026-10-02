Deputies arrest Valley Center man with thousands of doses of illicit drugs

A local narcotics investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man found with thousands of doses of illicit drugs, authorities said Friday.

On Thursday at approximately 5 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff's Valley Center Crime Suppression Team, while conducting an ongoing narcotics investigation, identified a suspected narcotics dealer in the 33700 block of Valley Center Road in Valley Center, according to the agency.

Deputies contacted and arrested Bradley Hoskins, who was found in possession of 182.49 grams of fentanyl, 12.82 grams of methamphetamine, 27.32 grams (118 bars) of Xanax, 10 pills of the synthetic hallucinogen 2C-B, 5 pills of Ecstasy, 19 Clonazepam pills and 2 vials of DMT. Deputies also recovered approximately 30 small plastic baggies, one small digital scale, and $721.00 in U.S. currency in various denominations.

The estimated street value of the fentanyl alone was approximately $4,500. Based on the total quantity of controlled substances --- exceeding 4,000 individual doses --- combined with packaging materials indicative of sales and distribution, Hoskins was arrested for suspected possession of fentanyl for sale, transportation of fentanyl for sale, possession of prescription drugs for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine for sale and felony possession of controlled substances with two or more prior convictions.

Hoskins was transported and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

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