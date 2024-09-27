Teen recovers in ICU after e-bike hit-and-run crash; driver arraigned on felony charges

The man accused of hitting a teenager on an e-bike in San Marcos last Tuesday just answered to felony hit-and-run charges.

Alan Reyes, 23, surrendered earlier this week after the San Marcos Sheriff's Office identified his truck.

On Thursday, the district attorney officially charged Reyes with hit-and-run and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Jonathan Ramos is still healing up in the ICU at Palomar Hospital in Escondido, after being admitted in critical condition from the e-bike hit-and-run crash.

Ramos' mother, Maria Martinez, said she has received hopefully news from doctors about her son as he continues to recover from injuries to his spleen, liver, kidney, left lung, three broken ribs, and more.

Martinez said her son Jonathan was on his way home from his friend's house Tuesday night, when he was hit by a truck.

"He rides his bike every day," Martinez said. "He was literally a minute away from where we live when he was hit."

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 9 p.m. last Tuesday, near the intersection of Mission Rd. and Knoll Rd. in San Marcos.

Martinez also said her son was not wearing his helmet.

"I'm like, why aren't you wearing your helmet," Martinez said. "He does have long hair and he's like, 'Oh, I'm so cool with my hair'. I'm like no, that's not right."

Martinez said she hasn't left her son's side since the crash, and she has taken some time to think about what she wishes she could have done differently.

"I wouldn't let my child ride anymore at night because that's mostly when all the accidents happen," Martinez said. "Don't let your children be out that late or go and pick them up yourselves. Maybe that's what I should have done for him too."

Martinez went to Reyes arraignment Thursday and said she's already forgiven him because her son is going to live.

However, she still had questions.

"My son is a human being, you just hit him and you fled, I just want to know why," Martinez asked. "I just want him to know that he didn't just destroy his life, but he also did it to my family. He just has to pay for his consequences and his actions that he did that day.

Martinez said she'll continue to be by her son's side, while she waits for justice.

Martinez has set up a Gofundme to help cover her son's unexpected medical expenses.

To help, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-jonathans-long-road-to-recovery?cdn-cache=0