Ramona farm will take Christmas trees to feed animals

Now that Christmas is over, options are opening up across the county to recycle Christmas trees.

In Ramona, the Lil Patch of Heaven farmsaid it will accept Christmas trees because they will turn into delicious food for the farm animals.

Christie Beene, owner of Lil Patch of Heaven said, "It's all natural. The pine is great for them."

Beene said Christmas trees can be fed to the goats, sheep, cows, and all the livestock.

"You've got to figure that all these animals were out in the wild before we put them in the farms, and that's what they ate," Beene said. "They'll even eat the bark and chew it down like toothpicks."

Beene said that the Christmas trees need to be stripped before drop off.

"No flocking," Beene said. "The trees can't have essential oils on them or ornaments or the metal hangers. Those will hurt the animals and it's not safe for them to eat."

In addition to the farm, there are 16 different locations across San Diego County where Christmas trees can be recycled at.

Carmel Valley - Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot)

Colina Del Sol - Colina Del Sol Park, 52 nd Street and 52 nd Place (south parking lot)

Street and 52 Place (south parking lot) Encanto - Cielo Drive at Woodman Street

Golden Hill - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

Logan Heights - Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.

Mission Bay - SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway

Mountain View - Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side)

Ocean Beach - Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.

Otay Mesa/Nestor - Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard)

Pacific Beach - Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street

Rancho Bernardo - Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive

Rancho Peñasquitos - Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road

San Diego State University - Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road

Scripps Ranch - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

Tierrasanta - Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot)

University City - Standley Community Park (parking lot), 3585 Governor Drive

The County is also asking that all ornaments, lights, garlands, etc., be removed from the trees before drop off.

The County also said it will not accept plastic bags or Christmas stands