Poway City Council to consider AI data center ban

POWAY, Calif. — The Poway City Council Tuesday evening will consider moving forward with a ban on artificial intelligence data centers, in the form of an ordinance, based on proposal from the mayor and a council member.

At its July 21 meeting, the council unanimously approved Mayor Steve Vaus and Councilwoman Anita Edmondson's initiative directing "staff to bring back an item banning large, third-party data centers utilized for artificial intelligence (`AI') applications throughout the city."

City officials argue that the prohibition is needed due to "the increasing evidence that these types of data centers use significant water and electricity and result in strain on water and electricity infrastructure, adverse impact on utility rates, air-quality (and) noise impacts, and fire risk."

The proposed ordinance language states the city would "establish a clear, permanent land use policy that AI data centers are not an allowed land use anywhere within the city, thereby providing certainty to residents, businesses and property owners about long-term development expectations."

The Poway measure comes at a time of greater public backlash across the United States to the proliferation of data centers.

"AI data centers are largely automated, and lead to a lack of long- term, local jobs and economic growth provided when compared to traditional industrial, manufacturing and office uses," according to a council agenda summary.

Vaus said in a recent ABC 10News report that Poway leaders ``look for innovative companies that will come and strengthen our community, and AI standalone data center is the opposite of that. We don't want a business that's going to decimate the city."

See our previous reporting in the video player above.

Edmonson told the Poway Chieftain the issue is ``a question of land use and the best use of resources. The strains on resources are real."

The Poway Chieftain reported that during the July council meeting, one San Diego-area union representative suggested city officials research data centers before making any further decisions.

``Let's put more depth into looking at a variety of data centers," said Sean Ellis of the United Association of Plumbers, Steamfitters and HVAC, according to the Chieftain report.

Should the council advance the ordinance on Tuesday, a vote on adoption would follow on Oct. 6.

If the council approves the ordinance, it would take effect 30 days later.

The Poway City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chamber, 13325 Civic Center Drive.

