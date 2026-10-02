North County Transit District offering free rides on Oct. 7 for Clean Air Day

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The North County Transit District is inviting riders on board for another Free Ride Day in celebration of California's Clean Air Day.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, all rides will be free across NCTD services, including COASTER, SPRINTER, BREEZE, FLEX, and NCTD+, according to the agency.

The annual initiative aligns with the statewide effort to encourage residents to cut emissions and improve air quality. NCTD has hosted an annual Free Ride Day since 2018, with the exception of 2021, when the agency offered a free ride month.

``Hosting Free Ride Day is important to us because it aligns with our mission to provide sustainable, reliable transportation," said Shawn Donaghy, NCTD Chief Executive Officer. ``It's great for our daily riders to take advantage of, but it also provides an opportunity for new riders to take a trip on one of our modes and experience our robust public transit system for themselves."

The NCTD said opting for transit over driving offers several key perks:

-- Cost savings: With gas prices topping $6 a gallon in San Diego County, commuters are encouraged to use the transit cost calculator to see potential savings.

-- Reducing air pollution: Participants are encouraged to sign the clean air pledge to demonstrate a collective commitment to cleaner air.

Quick Details for Riders:

-- Valid Services: COASTER, SPRINTER, BREEZE, FLEX and NCTD+.

-- Promos and Fares: Passengers do not need a PRONTO card or valid fare. To ride NCTD+ for free, use the promo code ``FREERIDE."

-- Exclusions: Amtrak Rail 2 Rail, Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) services, and NCTD LIFT paratransit are excluded from the promotion.

-- Schedule: All NCTD services will run on a normal weekday schedule.

For more details, commuters can visit GoNCTD.com/Schedules.

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