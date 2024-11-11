Cubans in San Diego react to earthquake in home country

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Hurricanes, power outages, and now, an earthquake: Cubans have struggled through natural disasters and issues over the past few weeks, and a 6.8 magnitude earthquake is creating more issues.

Locals in San Diego are reacting. Some have family and friends still in Cuba, like Sandra Cardet. She's the co-owner of Havana Grill, which is a family-owned business.

Their focus is authentic food from Cuba, showcasing dishes from their home country. But right now, she has other concerns on her mind.



"We still have friends and some distant relatives left in Cuba, and it doesn't matter whether they're your family or not, your heart still goes out to people, no matter what relationship they have to you," said Cardet.

Sunday morning, many Cubans were left with damaged homes and power lines after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

Along with recent power grid blackouts in the country, Sunday's earthquake compounded struggles left by Hurricane Helene and Milton.

Cardet said her heart is heavy concerning the situation.

"There's a tremendous amount of guilt associated with that because it could have just as well have been me and my family but thank goodness, we left before Castro took over," said Cardet. "My parents came here in 1955."

Cardet said the most she can do right now is serve authentic Cuban food.

"I felt a personal responsibility to maintain some semblance of Old Cuba in the United States," said Cardet. "So we serve food from Cuba's golden age."

She hopes it brings attention to the area and the real need the Cuban people have.

"When the Cuban people are down on their knees, they get hit with an earthquake. It's like, give these people a break."