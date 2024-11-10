Hundreds gather at Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial for Veterans Day ceremony

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hundreds started their Veterans Day celebrations Saturday at Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial.

It's a weekend of celebration and remembrance. Veterans and people in the community are coming together to remember and honor those who've served, specifically in the Korean War.

From national anthems to flyovers, Mark O'Loughlin remembered his family on Saturday.

"This is something special to me," said O'Loughlin. "My father served in the Korean War from 1951 to '52."

He's looking back at the past and looking forward to the future.

"It's just a duty to come out and remember and pay tribute to the veterans, in the past, present and hopefully in the future," said O'Loughlin.

Those in the Korean community are remembering the sacrifices, too.

"We will continue to do our utmost to ensure that the Korean War veterans and their families are held in the highest esteem," said Youngwan Kim, the consulate general of the Republic of Korea.

Ashley Kim is a volunteer with Hwarang, a Korean youth cultural organization.

On Saturday, she learned more about history and the significance of the people who served.

"As a Korean American, I think it's really important that we continue to spread these stories and preserve our history so that many more people will know about it," said Kim.

Retired Major General Mark MacCarley of the U.S. Army said for anyone, Veterans Day is important.

"It's a matter of supporting veterans, participating in parades, and if you have a lost loved one, visiting his or her grave in recognition and honor for what they did," said MacCarley.

As for the future, O'Loughlin's grandson is excited to be here, too.

"I think it's a total honor to be around Marines, any veteran, and it's just awesome," said O'Loughlin.

This year also marks Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial's 70th.