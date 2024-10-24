Family mourns loss of loved one in fatal wrong-way crash

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV)— Sandra Reyes and her family continue to mourn the loss of her husband after he was killed in a wrong-way crash on the I-5 on Oct. 10.

ABC 10News was at the scene where law enforcement says Miguel Reyes died in the incident. Nearly two weeks after the fatal crash, Sandra Reyes and her family were open to speaking about how they're adjusting to their new reality.

"I lost my husband; he's my best friend," said Sandra Reyes.

According to the California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area office, the wrong-way driver was identified as Diego Fernandez Cruz. He was arrested and faces multiple charges, including felony DUI and homicide-related charges. But his actions left a hole in this tight-knit family.

"I was in denial; there's no way. There's no way; he's our Mikey, and my parents just saw everyone the night before," says his niece, Ashley Ward. "So I thought there was a mistake. There had to be."

It was especially difficult for Sandra Reyes and their four-year-old baby girl, Mia.

"The hardest part for me is my daughter doesn't have her dad," she says. "I told her, Mommy and Daddy love you very much -- but Daddy isn't coming home anymore. He passed away in a car accident, and she just cried. And cried and cried.

It's now a painful adjustment for them both.

"The first four nights, Nia would have nightmares, tossing and turning -- fighting us in her sleep."

But their family and the community around them stepped up to help. The Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District—where Sandra Reyes has worked for over a decade—set up a GoFundMefor the Reyes family.

It's already raised over $33,000 surpassing its initial goal of $30,000.

"For us to receive the same or more love has been super awesome. So, I'm grateful and blessed to have that support. "

Now, Sandra Reyes and Mia support each other in moving forward together.

"Now, at night, she comes and goes up to his picture and gives him the sign of a cross. And says, 'Goodnight, Daddy, I love you.' And I always remind her that he's always in her heart."

