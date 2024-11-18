"Paradise comes with a premium." Business owners have mixed opinions about sales tax increase in Escondido

ESCONDIDO - Escondido is one of several cities in San Diego County that will raise its sales tax by one cent next year. One husband-wife team own a local business and voted differently on the measure to raise the tax during the recent election.

"Every place in the world you go, you tell them you're from San Diego, and they know that you live in paradise," said Chuck Voelker. "Paradise comes with a premium."

Chuck and his wife, Adina Onda, own 'Simply Adina Floral and Gifts' on Grand Avenue in Escondido.

"Adina particularly chooses things you're not going to find on Amazon," said Chuck, describing his wife's business style. "Everything's curated here. So if you see something, it's got a story more than likely."

On the November 2024 ballot, Chuck voted 'No' to a one cent sales tax increase while Adina voted 'Yes.'

The measure passed, raising the tax from 7.75% to 8.75%.

Chuck said his reasoning behind the vote was thinking about their customers.

"But I was very conflicted because as a retailer of a recently reopened gift shop, I want my clients to pay as little as they need to pay for beautiful things," said Chuck.

The City of Escondido said the measure will provide essential services in the city like providing for public safety, addressing homelessness, and improving streets, sidewalks, and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Adina said her vote was to make the city better.

"Escondido is really a hidden gem that people don't realize how much amazing opportunity there is to have a business and to grow in the city," said Adina.

While their votes differed, at the end of the day, the husband-wife duo are on the same page.

"As long as I can see the benefit, I realized that we're catching up to all the neighboring towns in North County," said Chuck. "We're not doing anything exorbitant. This is all stuff coming from her."

San Marcos and Lemon Grove join Escondido in the sales tax increase.