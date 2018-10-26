No verdict reached in retrial of man accused of shooting off-duty deputy in Gaslamp
Mark Saunders
4:30 PM, Oct 26, 2018
1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jurors were again deadlocked in the retrial of the man accused of shooting two people outside of a Metallica concert in downtown San Diego in 2017.
In July, 37-year-old Ray Pitoau had his first trial and was found guilty of three firearm charges, including felon in possession of a gun. But jurors were deadlocked when it came to charging him with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
On Friday a jury, again, could not reach a verdict on the assault charges against Pitoau.
Pitoau was charged in the shooting on Aug. 7, 2017, near Petco Park following a concert. Investigators say Pitoau got into an argument with off-duty Sheriff's deputy Jason Philpot and several other companions — including two off-duty Escondido police officers.
During the altercation, shots were fired and Philpot was shot three times. A third person walking by was also hit by gunfire.
This week, Pitoau testified that he didn't mean to fire the weapon during the altercation.
"I could have done a hundred different things if you look back on it," Pitoau said, representing himself.
He said he didn't expect Philpot to have law enforcement experience and approach the weapon.
"When I see the gun it was like 'okay,' you know what I mean? Just show it to these guys. It'll be like, 'okay, split parts, I run this way they run that way.' It'll be cool," Pitoau said. “I had it in my right hand, his left-hand came over my hand and his right hand came under my hand. So he gripped the whole thing like he closed on it and he started twisting my wrist."