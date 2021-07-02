Watch
News

Actions

Newsom's gamble: Recall win could hinge on jobs, virus cases

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gestures during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California on Thursday, July 1, 2021 scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that could drive Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, the result of a political uprising largely driven by angst over state coronavirus orders that shuttered schools and businesses and upended life for millions of Californians. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)
California Recall
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 15:20:41-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The date was set by the state’s lieutenant governor after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot.

Covering Kern County

A date has been set for the Governor Newsom Recall Election

Kristin Vartan, 23ABC
12:39 AM, Jul 02, 2021

The date represents a gamble for Democrats, after the Legislature opened the way for a late-summer election as Newsom's standing with the public improved.

It had been widely expected to be in the fall. Republican candidate John Cox says Newsom's allies “have done their best to manipulate the election date” but predicted the governor would lose.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

NOMINATE A LEADER