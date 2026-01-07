Newsom announces $107M for affordable rental Homes to aid LA fire survivors

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - About $107.3 million in state money will fund the creation of 673 affordable rental homes that will be offered first to those affected or displaced by last January's wildfires, officials said on the eve of Wednesday's anniversary of the twin fires that devastated Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced the new investments in affordable housing across Los Angeles County to help survivors rebuild their lives. Newsom's office said the goal is to keep current residents housed and prevent further displacement without changing local zoning rules or neighborhood character.

"We are rebuilding stronger, fairer communities in Los Angeles without displacing the people who call these neighborhoods home. More affordable homes across the county means survivors can stay near their schools, jobs and support systems, and all Angelenos are better able to afford housing in these vibrant communities," Newsom said in a statement.

The funding comes from a Multifamily Finance Super NOFA, or notice of funding application, issued by the California Department of Housing and Community Development in February 2025. State housing officials later developed a separate NOFA for disaster-impacted areas in the LA region.

The super NOFA for Los Angeles disaster-impacted areas allowed developers in local jurisdictions to request funding from multiple state housing programs through a single application, expediting the development of new homes.

Funding will support the following nine projects:

-- The 80-unit Tierra Apartments in Santa Monica

-- The 40-unit US Vets-WLAVA Building

-- The 176-unit Crenshaw Crossing in Los Angeles

-- The 43-unit La Guadalupe in Los Angeles

-- The 100-unit Romona Seniors in Pasadena

-- The 44-unit Colorado Crest Apartments in Pasadena

-- A 50-unit apartment complex at 15804 Lakewood in Bellflower

-- A 59-unit senior apartment complex at 233 N. Second Ave. in Covina

-- The 73-unit Mercy Claremont in Claremont

A broader, statewide Multifamily Finance Super NOFA announced in September 2025 provided nearly $56.9 million for four other projects with 301 affordable rental homes in LA County. The broader and disaster-specific NOFA, combined, provided a total of 974 new affordable homes with construction on the horizon.

"HCD continues to prioritize fire survivors at our properties throughout the Los Angeles region, and we look forward to seeing these additional homes brought to completion as soon as possible," HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez said in a statement. "We are proud to support this administration in its focused efforts to help residents find stability in the face of unimaginable tragedy."

None of the projects are in the burn scar acres, and will not replace destroyed homes, HCD officials emphasized.

Newsom has issued expanded executive actions that prioritize fire survivors on affordable housing waiting lists and protect them from suddenly losing shelter as temporary assistance and insurance payouts run out.

"Los Angeles residents faced a tight rental housing market even before these unprecedented wildfires forced thousands from their homes and compounded the problem," California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss said in a statement. "This administration has used every tool at its disposal to support Los Angeles jurisdictions as they navigate long-term recovery, and these new affordable homes will help nearly a thousand households obtain stable housing."

