Tickets for Sunday's House of Ukraine fundraiser

There's been devastating news coming out of Ukraine the last few days as the war against Russia rages on.

ABC 10News spoke to a U.S. Air Force veteran who is volunteering on the front lines of the war to help people in need.

Ukraine's need for humanitarian aid only increases as the battle continues.

The House of Ukraine in Balboa Park is holding an event on Sunday to help raise money for supplies to send back to the country.

"The World Stands With Ukraine" fundraiser will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the rooftop of Mr. Tempo Cantina at 701 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101.

Follow this link to buy tickets and see who will speak at the event.