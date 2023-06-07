Watch Now
Tickets for Sunday's House of Ukraine fundraiser

A drone carries a big national flag in front of Ukraine's the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kyiv authorities have banned mass gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of Russian missile attacks. Independence Day, like the six-month mark in the war, falls on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 19:23:08-04

There's been devastating news coming out of Ukraine the last few days as the war against Russia rages on.

ABC 10News spoke to a U.S. Air Force veteran who is volunteering on the front lines of the war to help people in need.

Ukraine's need for humanitarian aid only increases as the battle continues.

The House of Ukraine in Balboa Park is holding an event on Sunday to help raise money for supplies to send back to the country.

"The World Stands With Ukraine" fundraiser will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the rooftop of Mr. Tempo Cantina at 701 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101.

Follow this link to buy tickets and see who will speak at the event.

