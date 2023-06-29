Watch Now
Supplies needed ahead of SDPD backpack giveaway in late July

Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 15:38:16-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Organizers for the upcoming Peace in the Park Youth Summer Party event are asking for the public's help to gather school supplies for the backpack giveaway.

The event put on by Big Animals SD, the City of San Diego's Parks and Recreation Department and the San Diego Police Department will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, in Dennis V. Allen Park, which is located at 850 Boundary St.

They're looking for the following items for the event:

  • Binders
  • Pencils
  • Ruled paper
  • Journals
  • Crayons
  • More school supplies
  • Hot dogs
  • Bottled water
  • Bags of chips
  • Monetary donations

To make a donation, contact Mr. G at 619-847-2525. You can also get more information by sending an email to biganimalssd@gmail.com.

The Summer Bash portion of the event will include the following activities:

  • Rock climbing wall
  • Free food
  • Arts and crafts
  • Fun games
  • Music and dance
  • Community resources
  • Superheroes
  • Lowriders

Below, you'll find two flyers for the event:

backpack giveaway summer bash 2023
summer bash july 2023
