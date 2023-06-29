Supplies needed ahead of SDPD backpack giveaway in late July

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Organizers for the upcoming Peace in the Park Youth Summer Party event are asking for the public's help to gather school supplies for the backpack giveaway.

The event put on by Big Animals SD, the City of San Diego's Parks and Recreation Department and the San Diego Police Department will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, in Dennis V. Allen Park, which is located at 850 Boundary St.

They're looking for the following items for the event:



Binders

Pencils

Ruled paper

Journals

Crayons

More school supplies

Hot dogs

Bottled water

Bags of chips

Monetary donations

To make a donation, contact Mr. G at 619-847-2525. You can also get more information by sending an email to biganimalssd@gmail.com.

The Summer Bash portion of the event will include the following activities:



Rock climbing wall

Free food

Arts and crafts

Fun games

Music and dance

Community resources

Superheroes

Lowriders

Below, you'll find two flyers for the event:

Big Animals SD The event put on by the City of San Diego's Parks and Recreation Department and the San Diego Police Department will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, in Dennis V. Allen Park, which is located at 850 Boundary St.