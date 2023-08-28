SeaWorld’s 'Weather or Not' assurance policy

SeaWorld San Diego Weather-or-Not Assurance program guarantees the value of your visit applies year-round, covering weather events such as rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more. To learn more, click here.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 17:30:58-04
SeaWorld San Diego Weather-or-Not Assurance program guarantees the value of your visit applies year-round, covering weather events such as rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more. To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.