San Diego Wave Watch Party
Ted S. Warren/AP
San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan (13) is greeted by midfielder Taylor Kornieck (22) after Morgan scored a goal against the OL Reign during the first half of an NWSL soccer match, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 2:04 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 17:04:43-04
Click Here for information on the FREE watch party inside Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. to cheer on the San Diego Wave.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.