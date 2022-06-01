NewsNews Links Actions Facebook Tweet Email San Diego Public Library 2022 Summer Reading Program e.w. scripps national Posted at 4:09 PM, Jun 01, 2022 and last updated 2022-06-01 19:09:37-04 Click Here for more information on the San Diego Library's reading program. Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking News Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters TUNE IN Thursday, June 2 8/7c