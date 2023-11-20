NewsNews Links Actions Facebook Tweet Email San Diego LGBT Community Center Posted at 3:46 PM, Nov 20, 2023 and last updated 2023-11-20 18:46:26-05 Click here for more information on the San Diego LGBT Community Center. Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking News Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today