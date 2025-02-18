San Diego County Park User Fee Changes
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Some fees at County of San Diego parks will increase Tuesday for camping, parking, fishing permits, boating rentals, and sport facilities.
The full list of fee changes can be found at https://www.sdparks.org/content/dam/sdparks/en/pdf/public-meetings/fee_increase/2025_DPR_User_Fee_Changes_01.17.25.pdf
