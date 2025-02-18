Watch Now
San Diego County Park User Fee Changes

Some fees at County of San Diego parks will increase Tuesday for camping, parking, fishing permits, boating rentals, and sport facilities.

The full list of fee changes can be found at https://www.sdparks.org/content/dam/sdparks/en/pdf/public-meetings/fee_increase/2025_DPR_User_Fee_Changes_01.17.25.pdf

